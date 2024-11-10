Notebook: Lions Rooting Guide, Thanksgiving Performer Revealed
The Detroit Lions will not take the field until 8:20 p.m. ET against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.
For supporters, here are the teams that you should be rooting for during the Week 10 slate of games for the Lions to obtain the best playoff seeding.
- Steelers (6-2) at Commanders (7-2): Steelers
- Patriots (2-7) vs. Bears (4-4): Patriots
- Falcons (6-3) at Saints (2-7): Saints
- Vikings (6-2) at Jaguars (2-7): Jaguars
- Eagles (6-2) at Cowboys (3-5): Cowboys
- 49ers (4-4) at Buccaneers (4-5): Buccaneers
- Jets (3-6) at Cardinals (5-4): Jets
- Dolphins (2-6) at Rams (4-4): Dolphins
Thanksgiving Halftime Show
It was announced Sunday morning that grammy-nominated singer Shaboozey, who topped the charts with his hit "A Bar Song," will be this year's Thanksgiving Day Classic halftime performer.
According to the team's website, "Acclaimed singer-songwriter Shaboozey is building his own world while carving a lane in the alternative country and hip-hop space. Born to parents of Nigerian descent and raised in the small town of Woodbridge, Va., the multi-faceted artist grew up on an eclectic mix of music encompassing classic hip-hop and R&B, to country and blues icons like Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks, and Lead Belly, to master lyricists, such as Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen."
Why Kerby Joseph has good hands
Lions safety Kerby Joseph has emerged as one of the NFL's best safeties in 2024. Entering Sunday's game, Joseph has six interceptions. Last week against Green Bay, he recorded his first-career pick-six.
Joseph has displayed an elite sense of awareness and good skills when it comes to finding the ball. He believes that these skills are instinctual, and were developed rather than learned. That natural ability has been proven with 14 career interceptions.
"To be honest, I feel like it's just in me. I don't feel like it just comes from nowhere," Joseph said. "Ever since I was a youngin', they told me, 'He catch the ball.' See ball, go get ball, that's what I was taught."
Joseph credited the Lions' coaching staff, namely defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, for jumpstarting his development. Though he showcased an ability to take the ball away, he lacked the nuances to play at a high level right away as a rookie.
However, thanks to his efforts and the teaching of the coaching staff, he's now playing at a high level in his third NFL season.
"He's just everything. They knew I was raw coming out of college," Joseph said. "But A.G. (Glenn) took the time to really develop me, and the coaches we have taught me really how to play safety and how to learn how to play safety. How to make plays out there in the field. They knew I had ball skills, now it's just me being in the right spot at the right time."
Notable
1.) Lions quarterback Jared Goff is the first player in NFL history to record six straight games with a completion rate of 72%, a passer rating of 105.0 or better & a passing touchdown.
2.) Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery were the first duo in NFL history to produce 70 scrimmage yards in the first six games of a season. In 20 games played together, they've both surpassed 50 yards from scrimmage in 17 of those games. When both players score a touchdown, the Lions are 8-0 in their time together.
3.) According to NFL Pickwatch, 91 percent of NFL experts are predicting the Lions to defeat the Texans in Sunday's game.