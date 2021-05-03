How Many Roster Positions Do Detroit Lions Have Open?

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the quest to stock an NFL roster full of talent does not end.

Almost immediately after the draft concludes, teams hurry to contact the representatives of undrafted free agents and attempt to get those left out of the draft into the fold.

For Detroit, it appears as though they have targeted 13 undrafted free agents.

If that number remains true, as signings are not official until they hit the NFL transaction wire, then Detroit would have five remaining roster positions open to attempt to add more talent and add depth in the secondary and along the offensive line.

Their is also an advantage to wait until 4 p.m. on Monday, as "unrestricted free agents that sign with a new team no longer count towards the NFL’s compensatory pick formula. Amongst those available: Richard Sherman, Justin Houston, Alejandro Villanueva, Russell Okung, Melvin Ingram, K.J. Wright & Jason McCourty," per ESPN.

Picks made by Lions in 2021 NFL Draft:

Lions undrafted free-agents: