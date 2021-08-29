Roundtable: Surprising Roster Cut Lions Could Make

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the one surprising cut that the Detroit Lions could make, going into Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.

1.) What was your takeaway from the Lions' 2021 preseason?

Vito Chirco: There are definitely going to be some struggles on both sides of the ball. The offense simply looked flat at times, and couldn't move the ball down the field efficiently enough. Additionally, the wide receivers group looks like it's going to be a problem throughout the season. A guy like Breshad Perriman didn't impress me enough to say that he belongs on Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster.

Then, when you look at the defense, the tackling is still subpar, especially from the linebackers. Jahlani Tavai still doesn't look like he belongs on an NFL field, and could be a roster cutdown casualty going into Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline. Expect these issues to rear their ugly head during the regular season, too, for Dan Campbell & Co.

Adam Strozynski: There is no depth on this team, and I expected them to be bad, but this might be worse than I thought.

2.) What is your concern level with Penei Sewell's adjustment to playing right tackle?

Chirco: I think run-protection-wise, he's going to be very good by season's end. But, when it comes to pass-protection ability, that's where my concern lies. He just looked too slow at times throughout the preseason, when it came to trying to stay in front of the oppositions' pass-rushers (i.e. the Buffalo Bills' Gregory Rousseau). So, Sewell's ability to adjust and get better at that is a concern of mine, going into the Oregon product's first NFL campaign. And, how he adjusts will dictate how good of a rookie season he puts together.

Strozynski: There is always a level of concern when you take a guy and play him out of position. Footwork changes, what was a dominant hand is now not, hand and foot placement changes. It's a learning curve. If I had to rate it on a scale of one-to-10, I'd go with a four. I think by Week 3 that Sewell's athleticism and intelligence will win over any learning curve.

3.) Which Lions player do you see being the biggest surprise cut made by the organization?

Chirco: Not a huge surprise at this point, but I think it will end up being Perriman. The journeyman receiver was hampered by a hip injury to start off the preseason, and then when he was on the field, he didn't do enough to prove his worth. The offseason acquisition will go from being the Lions' likely No. 2 receiver to start the season, to being a roster cutdown victim on Tuesday.

Detroit Free Press, USA TODAY NET

Strozynski: Tom Kennedy. For me, he has been the most impressive wideout. That being said, it's a pretty sad bunch, with no free-agent signing having taken control, nor has anyone for that matter.

4.) Which running backs will make the season-opening roster?

Chirco: I think it's going to be D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Godwin Igwebuike. Igwebuike makes it on to the roster after a strong preseason, during which he made the transition from playing safety to running back. His versatility bumps 2021 seventh-round draft pick Jermar Jefferson off the roster.

Strozynski: In this order: D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike. Four RBs seems like a lot, but Swift already has injury concerns. Don't short the room, and get a guy in there who might pop down the line in Igwebuike.

5.) Should Breshad Perriman make the team, after a disappointing preseason?

Chirco: When you look at the performance of the team's wide receivers throughout the preseason, Perriman shouldn't make the season-opening roster. If I was putting together the team's receivers depth chart right now, I'd have Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and Tom Kennedy all ahead of him.

Sure, you can make the argument that Perriman is more talented than Raymond, Cephus and Kennedy. But, remember, Perriman's been a journeyman wideout throughout his career for a reason. And, he simply didn't show enough to warrant a roster spot to open up the season.

Strozynski: Hell no! I'd cut him so fast. He has done nothing but disappoint since his NFL career started. His time in Detroit has been frustrating, especially when this team was like, 'Please be our No. 1,' and he's not even on a Tom Kennedy or Amon-Ra St. Brown level.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER