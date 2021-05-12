Lions Have Sixth-Toughest Schedule in 2021

The Detroit Lions are facing off against opponents in the AFC North and NFC West in 2021.

The Lions won't have it easy when it comes to their 2021 schedule.

They, in fact, have the sixth-toughest '21 schedule in the league, as their 17 opponents went a combined 143-127-2 in 2020.

Detroit, led by first-year general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, has embarked on a multi-year rebuild that was kicked off by the team's trade of Matthew Stafford to the L.A. Rams the week prior to Super Bowl LV.

The Lions, as currently constructed, are far away from reaching their first Super Bowl in franchise history, and are likely to win no more than five games for a third straight season.

In fact, the William Hill Sportsbook has set its over/under win total for Detroit at just five wins for '21, while the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting 5.5 victories for Campbell & Co.

The team's home opponents this year will be Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the organization's foes on the road will be Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Seattle, the Rams, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Denver.

The Lions are locked in to play the Broncos in their 17th and final game of the season.

The entire schedule for Holmes & Co., including when Detroit will play each opponent, will be revealed Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network.

Let's take a look now at some trends and William Hill Sportsbook odds for the Lions headed into the '21 campaign.

2020 record: 5-11 (6-9-1 against the spread)

2021 strength of schedule rank: Sixth (Opponents' combined winning percentage: .529)

2021 over/under win total: Five

SportsLine's win projection: 5.5

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: +15000

Odds to win NFC: +7500

Odds to win NFC North: +2000