Lions Secure No. 2 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Lions Officially Secure No. 2 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Read more on the Detroit Lions securing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after their Week 18 win against the Green Bay Packers.
The Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Draft fate has been decided, at least when it comes to their first of two first-round picks this April. 

As the result of the Lions beating the Green Bay Packers this afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be picking No. 1 overall when the draft kicks off April 28, from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. Meanwhile, Brad Holmes & Co. will be picking for the first time of the night at No. 2 overall. 

Detroit posted a 3-13-1 mark in Dan Campbell's first season as Lions head coach.    

If the draft pundits have it their way, either Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson will be the choice with the No. 2 overall selection. 

Both Thibodeaux and Hutchinson are expected to be able to provide immediate relief to Detroit's rather anemic pass-rushing unit.  

In 2021, outside linebacker Charles Harris led the Lions with 7.5 sacks.  

As for Detroit's second first-round pick, it will come somewhere between No. 23 and No. 32, depending on how far the Los Angeles Rams go in the playoffs. 

The pick was acquired by Holmes as part of the organization's blockbuster trade with the Rams this past offseason, which saw signal-callers Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff trade zip codes. 

The Lions could go in a variety of directions with the late first-round selection. Yet, wide receiver has been the most common position targeted by prognosticators with the pick, with Alabama's Jameson Williams and USC's Drake London being the wideouts most frequently mocked to Holmes & Co.  

