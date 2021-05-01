Lions Select Alim McNeill in Third Round

NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Lions Select DT Alim McNeill in Third Round

Lions have selected their second NFL Draft prospect of Day 2
The Detroit Lions have bolstered their defensive line yet again.

With their first of two third-round selections (No. 72), the Lions have drafted defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

In March, McNeill helped boost his draft stock with a very solid performance in all of the drills at his pro day. 

McNeill checked in at 6-foot-1 and 317 pounds. 

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "McNeill has to improve his conditioning as his effort level deteriorates after a couple of plays. He can lose at initial impact in the run game due to an occasionally passive playing style. McNeill projects as a nose tackle in a gap penetration style front who should play primarily as a shaded nose. His leverage and hands will provide pass-rush, but he has to improve as a run defender to become a full-time starter."

Barring a trade back into the third round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 101 overall -- the 38th pick in the third round. 

Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:

Detroit's three remaining draft picks for 2021:

  • Round 3, Pick 38 (101 overall, via the Los Angeles Rams)
  • Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)
  • Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

