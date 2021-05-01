Lions Select Alim McNeill in Third Round

Lions Select DT Alim McNeill in Third Round
The Detroit Lions have bolstered their defensive line yet again.
With their first of two third-round selections (No. 72), the Lions have drafted defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
In March, McNeill helped boost his draft stock with a very solid performance in all of the drills at his pro day.
McNeill checked in at 6-foot-1 and 317 pounds.
According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "McNeill has to improve his conditioning as his effort level deteriorates after a couple of plays. He can lose at initial impact in the run game due to an occasionally passive playing style. McNeill projects as a nose tackle in a gap penetration style front who should play primarily as a shaded nose. His leverage and hands will provide pass-rush, but he has to improve as a run defender to become a full-time starter."
Barring a trade back into the third round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 101 overall -- the 38th pick in the third round.
Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:
- Round 1, Pick 7 - Oregon OL Penei Sewell
- Round 2, Pick 41 - Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike
Detroit's three remaining draft picks for 2021:
- Round 3, Pick 38 (101 overall, via the Los Angeles Rams)
- Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)
- Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)
