Lions Select Alim McNeill in Third Round

Lions have selected their second NFL Draft prospect of Day 2

The Detroit Lions have bolstered their defensive line yet again.

With their first of two third-round selections (No. 72), the Lions have drafted defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

In March, McNeill helped boost his draft stock with a very solid performance in all of the drills at his pro day.

McNeill checked in at 6-foot-1 and 317 pounds.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "McNeill has to improve his conditioning as his effort level deteriorates after a couple of plays. He can lose at initial impact in the run game due to an occasionally passive playing style. McNeill projects as a nose tackle in a gap penetration style front who should play primarily as a shaded nose. His leverage and hands will provide pass-rush, but he has to improve as a run defender to become a full-time starter."

Barring a trade back into the third round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 101 overall -- the 38th pick in the third round.

Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 7 - Oregon OL Penei Sewell

Round 2, Pick 41 - Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Detroit's three remaining draft picks for 2021:

Round 3, Pick 38 (101 overall, via the Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, Pick 7 (112 overall)

Round 5, Pick 9 (153 overall)

