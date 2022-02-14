Lions Select S Kyle Hamilton and QB Sam Howell in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Read more on the two players PFF has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest NFL mock draft.

It is time to turn the page to next season.

Now that the Detroit Lions have officially secured the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the latest round of mock drafts should be quite intriguing.

The biggest question general manager Brad Holmes will answer is whether or not a quarterback is selected to join the roster to learn under quarterback Jared Goff.

PFF came out with its latest mock draft on Monday, and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, writer Michael Renner selected safety Kyle Hamilton and he took quarterback Sam Howell with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"Hamilton isn’t just the most impressive safety prospect by far; he’s one of the most impressive prospects in the entire draft. The fact that he plays a low-paid position like safety isn’t a big factor in my eyes, given how versatile he is at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds," Renner writes.

While Howell may not have lived up to the hype he garnered prior to the season, his arm talent and upside may make him the developmental quarterback the Lions are looking for at this point in their rebuild.

Any quarterback drafted will likely sit behind Goff in 2022.

"Howell will almost assuredly have to redshirt once he gets to the NFL, given the difference between his college offense and the one he'll be running in the pros. However, he has more proven performance -- at a younger age -- than any quarterback in the draft class."