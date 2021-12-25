Lions Select S Kyle Hamilton and QB Malik Willis in Latest Mock Draft With Trades

Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.

The Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to select two impactful players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports came out with its latest mock draft on Friday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 5 overall after the New York Giants traded up and No. 20 overall after the Lions decided to trade with the Buffalo Bills to move up.

With the No. 5 pick, writer Chris Trapasso selected safety Kyle Hamilton and he took quarterback Malik Willis with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

Hamilton has been projected to be a top 10 pick by many pundits in the early mock drafts that have been released in December.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "The Notre Dame product exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction and clean transitions. The oversized safety also has excellent play strength. The Fighting Irish’s defensive chess piece has experience in the slot, in the box, in two-high, in single-high and more. In man coverage, Hamilton is patient and physical; he uses his power to throw off a route runner’s timing and spacing."

Could the Lions front office be looking to draft Goff's replacement this soon into the rebuild?

That has yet to be determined, but Willis is an intriguing prospect that will appeal to many league general managers.

Willis finished his 2021 campaign with 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. He also secured 878 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

“It means the world to me to be able to see the look of the guys’ faces after becoming the first team to win three-straight bowl games in school history,” Willis said following Liberty's bowl victory. “We couldn’t end the season on a loss. That would hurt my heart forever and I didn’t want to go out like that."

Trapasso explained, "Lions GM Brad Holmes was in Los Angeles for years when the Rams were the most aggressive trading team in football, and with Willis dropping, he makes his move to get the raw but uber-talented quarterback."

