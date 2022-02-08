Skip to main content

Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchinson and QB Kenny Pickett in Latest Mock Draft

Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest NFL mock draft.

The Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to potentially draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After spending a week at the Senior Bowl, Detroit's coaching staff got a firsthand look at several top college draft prospects, including at quarterback. 

CBS Sports came out with its latest mock draft on Monday, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, writer Ryan Wilson selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and he took quarterback Kenny Pickett with the Lions' second of two first-round picks. 

"Hutchinson is a great example of a player who got better each and every season, and instead of coming out early he stayed in school, balled out as a senior, and made himself into arguably the best player -- on either side of the ball -- in the country during the 2021 college football season. This will be the easiest pick in the draft for any team," Wilson writes. 

pickett5

At the Senior Bowl, Pickett completed all six of his passes, as the National team defeated the American squad, 20-10. 

Recommended Lions Articles

goff5

Report: Ben Johnson Will Become Lions' Next Offensive Coordinator

Ben Johnson will succeed Anthony Lynn as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

15 hours ago
pleasant5

Vikings Request to Interview Aubrey Pleasant: 'Realistic' He Could Leave

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has worked with Kevin O'Connell in the past.

15 hours ago
glenn5

Aaron Glenn Not Hired by New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly made their decision as to who will replace Sean Payton.

17 hours ago

Pickett tossed for 89 yards and impressed many scouts and pundits with the week he had at practice.

"Pickett, who had a good Senior Bowl week, could end up being the first quarterback drafted or could be the third or fourth. There's that much variability in this group. He's the most ready to play, and the Lions, who have two first-rounders, will likely be looking for a passer to replace Jared Goff after the 2022 campaign."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

pickett5
News

Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchinson and QB Kenny Pickett in Latest Mock Draft

23 seconds ago
goff5
News

Report: Ben Johnson Will Become Lions' Next Offensive Coordinator

15 hours ago
pleasant5
News

Vikings Request to Interview Aubrey Pleasant: 'Realistic' He Could Leave

15 hours ago
glenn5
News

Aaron Glenn Not Hired by New Orleans Saints

17 hours ago
stafford5
OnePride+

Matthew Stafford on Lions Fans: 'Everything You Want Fans to Be'

17 hours ago
USATSI_17525662_168388382_lowres_ccexpress
News

Should Detroit Lions Inquire about QB Kyler Murray?

21 hours ago
stafford5
News

Don Muhlbach Wishes 'We'd Done It Here' with Matthew Stafford

Feb 7, 2022
benson5
News

Why WR Trinity Benson Is Still Part of Lions' Plans

Feb 7, 2022