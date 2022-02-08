Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchinson and QB Kenny Pickett in Latest Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to potentially draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
After spending a week at the Senior Bowl, Detroit's coaching staff got a firsthand look at several top college draft prospects, including at quarterback.
CBS Sports came out with its latest mock draft on Monday, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).
With the No. 2 overall pick, writer Ryan Wilson selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and he took quarterback Kenny Pickett with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.
"Hutchinson is a great example of a player who got better each and every season, and instead of coming out early he stayed in school, balled out as a senior, and made himself into arguably the best player -- on either side of the ball -- in the country during the 2021 college football season. This will be the easiest pick in the draft for any team," Wilson writes.
At the Senior Bowl, Pickett completed all six of his passes, as the National team defeated the American squad, 20-10.
Pickett tossed for 89 yards and impressed many scouts and pundits with the week he had at practice.
"Pickett, who had a good Senior Bowl week, could end up being the first quarterback drafted or could be the third or fourth. There's that much variability in this group. He's the most ready to play, and the Lions, who have two first-rounders, will likely be looking for a passer to replace Jared Goff after the 2022 campaign."
