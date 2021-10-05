Lions Select Cornerback in Latest CBS Sports 2022 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions will likely be selecting quite early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions have started their 2021 season with a record of 0-4. That means it is likely time to slowly turn our attention to this upcoming offseason.

After seeing the significant struggles on defense continue after a disastrous 2020 season, it is quite clear the area general manager Brad Holmes needs to target in the upcoming draft and via free-agency.

Detroit's defense has already lost two key pieces that were expected to become foundational components of Aaron Glenn's defense.

With cornerback Jeff Okudah and outside linebacker Romeo Okwara lost for the entire season dealing with Achilles' injuries, Detroit's defense is still in need of a major overhaul.

Could the Lions organization be willing to select a cornerback with their next first-round draft selection?

Let’s explore who an NFL writer believes Detroit is selecting in this year's NFL draft.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. emerged onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and has solidified himself as one of the premier defensive backs in all of college football.

As NFL writer Ryan Wilson explained in his latest CBS Sports 2022 Mock Draft, "Jeffrey Okudah's career has been marred by injuries and while we liked Ifeatu Melifonwu coming out of Syracuse, he's injured too. Put it another way: You can never have enough good young corners and Stingley is CB1."

The scouting report from SI's NFL's Draft Bible reads:

"Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. Very good foot speed to carry vertical routes and run with receivers of all shapes and sizes. Shows a rare ability of understanding angles to get back in phase when he is initially beat, knowing when to run to the cut-off or using subtle grabs to slingshot himself back into position without drawing a flag. Patient in off-coverage reading the stems of receivers and showing excellent short-area burst once he decides to drive downhill on routes. Exhibits strong football IQ and spatial awareness in zone coverage despite not being tasked with it often."

