Lions Select DE Julian Okwara in Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

In the latest NFL mock draft released by 247Sports.com, the Lions select Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara in the second round. 

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Okwara's brother Romeo currently plays for the Lions.

According to Bryan Driskell of IrishBreakdown: 

"Okwara had a breakout campaign in 2018 when he led the Irish defense with 12.5 tackles for loss. Then a junior, Okwara also tied All-American defensive tackle Jerry Tillery for the team lead with eight sacks. According to PFF, Okwara finished seventh in the nation in quarterback pressures during the 2018 season.

His senior campaign didn't go as well as hoped, with Okwara going down for the season with a leg injury during Notre Dame's Nov. 9 win at Duke. Through nine games, Okwara had seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Those five sacks led the Irish defense at that time.

Okwara had 32 pressures in nine games, but his run game production saw a big drop off as a senior."

Pro Football Focus has projected in the past that Okwara could be drafted as high as No. 21 by the Dallas Cowboys. 

Many draft experts have expressed that Okwara has all the physical tools you look for in a pass rusher. 

USATSI_11913603_168388382_lowres
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He could be utilized by the Lions as a stand-up outside linebacker in 3-4 defensive schemes.

Detroit is in need of a boost along the defensive line, and Okwara could be a prospect to pay closer attention to as the draft nears. 

