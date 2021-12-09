Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Detroit Lions Select OT Rashawn Slater in 2021 Redraft

    Should the Detroit Lions have drafted Rashawn Slater in the 2021 NFL Draft?
    The Detroit Lions are certainly happy with the performance of rookie right tackle Penei Sewell

    His transition to playing both tackle positions has alleviated those who were skeptical of the Lions' coaching staff for deciding to play the 21-year-old rookie at multiple spots so early in his career. 

    Among all rookie offensive tackles, Sewell ranks second with a PFF grade of 75.6. 

    The other lineman Detroit could have selected was Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern. 

    The talented lineman ended up being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 13 overall pick, six spots after Sewell. 

    NFL writer Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports took the opportunity to conduct a redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft and decided the Lions should have went in a different direction with the No. 7 overall pick. 

    "We're not suggesting that Penei Sewell wouldn't still be taken at some point in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but to this point, Slater has outperformed him," Kelly explains. "Pro Football Focus has Slater graded at 82.5 in his rookie season, which is not only the top mark among rookie offensive tackles, but No. 7 overall at the position in 2021."

    While general manager Brad Holmes and Co. are certainly happy with their selection, it will be interesting to observe both as they continue their careers with their respective clubs. 

    sewell5

