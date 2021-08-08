CB Nickell Robey-Coleman Set to Visit Lions for Workout

The Detroit Lions are planning to workout a veteran free agent cornerback when they return to practice Monday at their Allen Park practice facility.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported that the Lions are hosting Nickell Robey-Coleman for a workout.

He has had stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills since he went undrafted back in 2013.

Robey-Coleman, 29, has played in at least 15 games in each of his first eight NFL seasons.

In 2020, he secured 44 tackles in 15 games for the the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the veteran is not going to light up the stat sheet, he would be an affordable option who could provide the Lions added depth for Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant to work with.

From 2017-2019, Robey-Coleman played for the Los Angeles Rams. He had his best statistical season the first season spent with the team in 2017.

Back in 2019, Robey-Coleman was the Rams defensive back who collided with New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship game. Many felt the helmet-to-helmet hit should have been flagged. With the aid of the bad call, the Rams went on to defeat the Saints in overtime, sending them to Super Bowl LIII.

In his career, he has tallied 333 total tackles, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER