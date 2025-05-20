Lions Sheila Hamp Part of New TGL Golf Team Ownership Group
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp is part of a group that is bringing a golf team to the Motor City.
Hamp along with her husband Steve are set to co-own a golf team that will compete in TGL, a league that features legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as co-founders. The team is also backed by Middle West Partners, which includes Michael and Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher.
Additional members of Hamp's ownership group include Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton. The team, which will be called Motor City Golf Club, will begin competing in TGL in 2027 according to reports.
“Detroit is a fantastic sports town," said TGL co-founder Mike McCarley. "The city has a championship legacy and Detroit fans are passionate about their teams and they’ll let you know it.TGL’s inaugural season generated extensive interest in its expansion process and we’re proud to welcome Motor City Golf Club and its ownership group as we build on the league’s continued momentum in the years to come.”
Motor City Golf Club will be the first expansion team to compete in the league, which currently features six teams: Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.
The league's matches are played at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Matches utilize plenty of technology, as the official rules indicate that each holes begin with simulator shots and end with "a tech-infused short-game area."
This is not the first additional venture Hamp has made when it comes to sports ownership, as she was part of the group that put together a bid to try to bring a WNBA franchise to Detroit.