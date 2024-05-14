Why Lions Should Play Bears to Open Season
The Detroit Lions and their fans are anxiously anticipating the release of the 2024 NFL schedule.
As leaks have begun to trickle out regarding the schedule, it has yet to be revealed who the Lions will play to open the season.
With the organization being a big draw from a ratings perspective in primetime, the Lions could be a nice fit to open the season in a nationally televised slot. However, only the Sunday Night game remains unannounced ahead of the schedule reveal.
As a result, the Lions could be a fit to open the season on Sunday Night Football. Their presumptive opponent could be a number of teams, however one potential opponent stands out.
The Chicago Bears are expected to be one of the more exciting young teams with the addition of quarterback Caleb Williams. The USC product is hailed as a rare prospect and could be a revelation for a team that has longed for an elite quarterback.
With his NFL debut and the draw of the Lions, this could be a perfect matchup to begin the 2024 NFL season. Particularly, the two teams meeting at Ford Field would be an excellent showdown to open what is expected to be an exciting 2024 season for the Lions.
It could be beneficial for the Lions in multiple ways. For starters, Ford Field would be rockng if the Lions were to open the campaign at home. The Lions had one of the best home atmospheres in all of football last year, and the expectations of this season will likely only improve that environment.
Also, this meeting would allow the Lions to get an early crack at Williams. Debuting at Ford Field would likely be a tough assignment, as he would be tasked with navigating a raucous environment.
The Lions are no longer a team that is unappealing to a national audience. As a result, there will likely be plenty of eyes dialed in to their season opener. Should they open the year against the Bears at home, it would offer the fan base the chance to show off its passion for the Lions while also getting the opportunity to make an impact against an exciting opposing talent.