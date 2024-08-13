Lions Sign CB Essang Bassey, Waive Linebacker
The Detroit Lions have done some roster shuffling, announcing a pair of moves Tuesday.
Detroit added cornerback depth with the signing of Essang Bassey, and waived injured linebacker DaRon Gilbert in a corresponding move.
Lions' coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Gilbert, an undrafted linebacker out of Northern Illinois, suffered an injury in practice Sunday. The Lions have signed two linebackers in recent days, Abraham Beauplan and Ty Summers, to combat a rash of injuries at the position.
Gilbert, a Detroit native who played at Brother Rice High School, tied for the team lead in tackles with four during the Lions' preseason opener.
Bassey, a 26-year-old, has spent four NFL seasons between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers organizations. He has appeared in 43 career games, making five starts. He has one career interception, which came in his debut season in 2020.
The four-year veteran played collegiately at Wake Forest. In four years with the Demon Deacons, he logged 228 total tackles, five interceptions and 45 passes defensed.
Detroit had a pair of cornerbacks leave Monday's practice early, as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw were both evaluated for injuries. The Lions have already lost one player in the secondary for a significant amount of time, as Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn pec during joint practices with the New York Giants.
