Lions Sign Cornerback Chris Jones

During his pre-practice video conference, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced the signing of cornerback Chris Jones.

Veterans Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman, along with rookie Jeff Okudah are dealing with nagging hamstring injuries.

Trufant has an opportunity to play this Saturday, according to a report from Tom Pellisero of NFL Network.

Jones signed previously with Detroit as an undrafted free agent back in 2018, but failed to make the Lions' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

The former Cardinals defensive back started 26 games for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

His junior season, he recorded three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 37 tackles, including three for loss and one sack.

Wednesday practice participation report

On Wednesday, Patricia expressed that tight end Hunter Bryant, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant would not be participating heavily.

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, cornerback Daryl Roberts and defensive tackle Nick Williams will be present, but will be evaluated to determine their participation level -- which is likely to be very limited.

Rookie Jeff Okudah is expected to be present as well, and his participation level will be determined after warmups.

Patricia expressed that he expected Okudah would indeed practice.

More from SI All Lions:

