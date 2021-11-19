Lions Sign OT Dan Skipper to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have brought back a familiar face ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Dan Skipper, who was released prior to the start of the season, has been signed to the team's practice squad.

One day after left tackle Taylor Decker missed practice with what was listed as an elbow injury on the team's injury report, Skipper returns, yet again, to play for the Lions.

Unfortunately for head coach Dan Campbell, evaluating his offensive line may be challenging, if Decker is out for another stretch of time.

Campbell note that both of his tackles played well against the Steelers last weekend, putting aside those who were concerned about rookie Penei Sewell returning to right tackle.

“Just having Decker back, you can feel it and you know it,” Campbell said. “There is a difference and I thought he stepped in and played really well. There were a couple of things -- he’s a little rusty, but ultimately it was good to have him back and you could feel his presence.”

One other player to watch for is Matt Nelson, who also has been limited at practice this week ahead of the team's game against the Browns on the road.

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER