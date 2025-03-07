Lions Sign Derrick Barnes to Three-Year Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have handed out their first significant contract extension of the offseason, inking linebacker Derrick Barnes to a three-year contract worth $25.5 million on Friday.
Barnes' new contract comes with $16 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. He missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, but has become a valuable piece of the team's defense since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft.
The Purdue product has totaled 205 tackles, 12 for loss and four sacks in four NFL seasons for Detroit. With former linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard now taking over defensive coordinator duties, Barnes will likely have a big role in the defense as the team's SAM linebacker.
Barnes has dealt with adversity in his career, including some struggles early in his career. After two seasons, he was playing mostly a special teams and rotational role. Many believed he would struggle to find playing time after the team drafted Jack Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, Barnes improved greatly in the offseason and won a starting spot. He developed into the team's SAM linebacker, which requires him to both defend the run and rush the passer at a high level at times.
Detroit now returns its top three linebackers in Barnes, Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell. Malcolm Rodriguez is also a key depth piece, though he is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving last season.
The NFL's legal tampering period begins Monday, with free agency officially starting Wednesday.
