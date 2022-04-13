Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Sign Safety DeShon Elliott

The Detroit Lions have added to their secondary by signing former Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott.

The Detroit Lions have added another safety to the roster, again looking to the Baltimore Ravens. 

After signing linebacker Chris Board in free agency, Detroit has added safety DeShon Elliott to the roster, signing the 24-year-old to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Detroit's defense was seeking to pair another defensive back with safety Tracy Walker, as Will Harris may eventually switch full-time to the cornerback spot. 

Besides Walker and Brady Breeze, Detroit does not have any safeties signed beyond the 2022 season. 

Elliott was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

“He really understands the defense. He understands how we organize the coverages. He understands what responsibilities he has, or what opportunities he has, to make certain calls and put us in the best situation," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last year. "He’s doing a great job of that. He was good last year, and he got better as the year went on. But, this year, he’s taken it to another level that way.”

Detroit could also continue to add defensive backs via the draft. Safeties Kyle Hamilton, Daxton Hill and Kerby Joseph are all potential candidates to join Detroit's roster. 

