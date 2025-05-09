Lions Sign Four Draft Picks, 10 UDFA
The Detroit Lions announced the signings of four rookies and 10 undrafted free agents ahead of the start of rookie minicamp Friday.
The Lions inked deals with their final four picks of the 2025 NFL draft, offensive lineman Miles Frazier, defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein, safety Dan Jackson and wide receiver Dominic Lovett.
Frazier is a versatile offenisive lineman with experience starting at four of the five possible offensive line spots, with center being the only spot he didn't start a game at across his time at Florida International and LSU.
Hassanein starred at Boise State, helping the Broncos reach the College Football Playoff last season. He recorded 24 sacks and 35 tackles for loss in his four years at Boise State.
Jackson and Lovett both played at Georgia, with Jackson earning a starting role in his final season at safety while Lovett transferring in after beginning his career at Missouri.
Additionally, the Lions signed offensive linemen Leif Fautanu and Mason Miller, cornerback Gavin Holmes, tight ends Zach Horton and Caden Prieskorn, wide receivers Jakobie Keeney-James and Jackson Meeks, safety Ian Kennelly and running backs Kye Robichaux and Anthony Tyus as undrafted free agents.
The Lions have now signed four members of their seven-player draft class. Among the rookies who remain unsigned are defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Rookie minicamp is the first progression of the offseason program, with organized team activities next on the docket. Detroit will hold two sessions of OTAs, with the first scheduled for May 28-30 and the second set for June 3-5. The Lions will not hold a mandatory minicamp this year.