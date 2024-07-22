Lions Sign OL Ike Boettger
With training camp fast approaching, the Detroit Lions have made an addition to their offensive line.
On Monday, the team added depth by signing Ike Boettger, a 29-year-old who has played six NFL seasons. He played for the Buffalo Bills in his first five seasons, then spent the 2023 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts.
Boettger has played in 36 career games, starting 17. He has played in just three total contests over the last two seasons. He did not log an offensive snap in two games played last year and was released in October.
The veteran's most productive season came in 2021, when he started 10 games and played in 15 for the Bills. That year, he amassed a 72.2 pass-blocking grade and a 51.3 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
Boettger has played mostly guard throughout his career. All 17 of his starts came during his stint with the Bills.
An Iowa product, Boettger began his collegiate career as a tight end. He made the switch to the line ahead of the 2015 campaign. After going undrafted in the 2018 Draft, he signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent.
He was initially released by the Bills and claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was waived in September of 2018 and returned to the Bills after they claimed him off waivers.
This move adds depth to an offensive line that has struggled with injuries in recent years. More recently, the Lions placed rookie Giovanni Manu on the Active/Non-football injury list ahead of the start of training camp.
Manu was one of two offensive linemen drafted by the Lions in the 2024 Draft, along with sixth-round selection Christian Mahogany. The Lions placed four players total on injury lists Sunday, including Manu, Brian Branch, DJ Reader and Marcus Davenport.