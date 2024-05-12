Lions Sign Tryout Wide Receiver
The Detroit Lions have added to their wide receiver room following the conclusion of rookie minicamp.
The Lions agreed to a contract with wide receiver Kaden Davis, who attended rookie minicamp this week with the organization. He is the first reported addition from the team's group of tryout players this week.
Davis most recently was on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. During the preseason, he caught eight catches and a touchdown. He was active for the Cardinals during one game last year.
He signed a futures contract with the Cardinals at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, but was waived on April 30.
Prior to that, Davis was in Michigan as a member of the Michigan Panthers. He played five games for the Panthers during the 2023 season, contributing both on offense and in the return game.
Davis played collegiately at Division II Northwest Missouri State, where he totaled 703 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season. That year, his team made the Division II semifinals.
He began his career signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.
The Lions' wide receiver room is led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, who is expected to have a big role in his third NFL season. They lost Josh Reynolds, who was a major contributor last season. Donovan Peoples-Jones is expected to be a potential replacement.
Detroit signed a pair of undrafted free agents after electing not to select one in the Draft this season. The organization agreed to UDFA deals with Duke's Jalon Calhoun and Illinois' Isaiah Williams.