SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions Sign DE Kareem Martin to Practice Squad, Release DE Jonathan Wynn

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday the signing of defensive end Kareem Martin to their practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, defensive end Jonathan Wynn has been released from Detroit's 16-man practice squad. 

Martin was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (No. 84 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. 

As a senior at North Carolina, he earned first-team All-ACC honors after finishing his season with 82 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In March of 2018, Martin signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the New York Giants.

In his first season with New York, the ex-Tar Heels defensive lineman played in all 16 games, and secured a career-high 48 tackles and tied his career best with 1.5 sacks.

In 2019, Martin hurt his knee, and only appeared in five games. He was placed on injured reserve, and returned for the season's final four games. 

He finished the 2019 season with six tackles, and was released this past February. 

Wynn played in one game with Detroit in 2019. 

He was a member of the roster this past offseason, prior to being cut and then brought back onto the practice squad. 

More from SI All Lions:

Who's in Week 1 Penthouse and Doghouse?

Detroit Lions' Defensive Grades: Mitchell Trubisky Owns Matt Patricia

Lions' Week 1 Offensive Grades

Poll: Who is Most to Blame for Lions' Loss?

Should Matt Patricia Have Decided to Punt in the Fourth Quarter?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.  

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dagger Time: Lions Blow Lead, Lose Opener to Chicago Bears, 27-23

Read more on the Detroit Lions' loss to the Chicago Bears

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

If Lions Start 0-4, Should Matt Patricia Be Fired?

The Detroit Lions' next three opponents are the Packers, Cardinals and Saints.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Lions' Week 1 Offensive Grades

Read more on how the Detroit Lions offense fared against the Chicago Bears defense.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Will Regret Cutting Jason Huntley

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions made a mistake by cutting fifth-round draft pick Jason Huntley

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Poll: Who is Most to Blame for the Detroit Lions' Loss?

Who is most responsible for the Detroit Lions season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions Have Found Their Identity Under Patricia: Failures

Read more on why the Detroit Lions will struggle mightily in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Bcoach

Detroit Lions' Defensive Grades: Mitchell Trubisky Owns Matt Patricia

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Chicago Bears.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

Veteran Cornerback Justin Coleman Placed on Injured Reserve

Hope is veteran cornerback Justin Coleman can return to the Detroit Lions in three weeks when eligible.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Scouting Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Read more on why former NFL scout Daniel Kelly believes the Detroit Lions paid starter-level money for a backup in Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Daniel Kelly

by

Daniel Kelly

Should Matt Patricia Have Decided to Punt in Fourth Quarter?

Read more on whether Matt Patricia should have decided to punt instead of kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Logan Lamorandier