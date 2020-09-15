Lions Sign DE Kareem Martin to Practice Squad, Release DE Jonathan Wynn

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday the signing of defensive end Kareem Martin to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, defensive end Jonathan Wynn has been released from Detroit's 16-man practice squad.

Martin was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (No. 84 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

As a senior at North Carolina, he earned first-team All-ACC honors after finishing his season with 82 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In March of 2018, Martin signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the New York Giants.

In his first season with New York, the ex-Tar Heels defensive lineman played in all 16 games, and secured a career-high 48 tackles and tied his career best with 1.5 sacks.

In 2019, Martin hurt his knee, and only appeared in five games. He was placed on injured reserve, and returned for the season's final four games.

He finished the 2019 season with six tackles, and was released this past February.

Wynn played in one game with Detroit in 2019.

He was a member of the roster this past offseason, prior to being cut and then brought back onto the practice squad.

