Lions Sign Journeyman LB, Place Rookie OL on NFI List
The Detroit Lions have added another piece to their linebacker room.
The organization agreed to a contract with linebacker Malik Jefferson. The signing was one of several roster moves made Saturday.
Jefferson was a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 out of Texas and has played 38 career games in six NFL seasons. He has played for five teams, including Cincinnati, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis and Dallas.
The Texas product played three games for the Cowboys in 2023, totaling three tackles and one for loss. In those three games, he played a total of 61 special teams snaps.
In his career, Jefferson has amassed 19 tackles and one tackle for loss. He has also logged significant time on special teams in his career, with 637 career snaps in that facet of the game.
In addition to adding Jefferson, the Lions officially placed kicker Michael Badgley on injured reserve as well as placing offensive lineman Christian Mahogany on the Non-Football Illness list. The Lions also waived offensive lineman Matt Farniok with an injury settlement.
Mahogany has not participated throughout the Lions' four training camp practices, as coach Dan Campbell said the sixth-round pick is dealing with an illness.
Detroit held a try out with four kickers in an effort to find competition for Jake Bates earlier in the week. Among those participating in the workout were Matt Ammendola and Lucas Havrisik.
The Lions completed the acclimation period of training camp with their practice Saturday. After an off day Sunday, Detroit will begin padded practices on Monday.