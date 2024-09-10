Lions Sign New Kicker to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed kicker Greg Joseph to their practice squad.
After Michael Badgley was lost for the season, the team turned to Jake Bates and his booming leg to take on the duties of placekicking.
General manager Brad Holmes had previously indicated the team would likely make the decision to add a veteran to the practice squad, as team's typically want players to have competition on a weekly basis.
The 30-year-old recently had stints with the Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings and Packers. He served as the Vikings kicker from 2021-2023.
In three seasons with Minnesota, he successfully made 83-of-101 field goals with a long of 61 yards.
After signing with the Packers this offseason, Detroit's NFC rival decided to go with rookie Brayden Narveson as their kicker.
Jake Bates on maintaining calm demeanor under pressure
Bates made a pair. of field goals in his debut with Detroit, including a 32-yarder that tied the score at 20-20 in the fourth quarter.
When asked postgame, the talented kicker expressed he tries to stay calm under pressure by reminding himself he is playing a game and to attempt to keep things as light as possible.
"It's so hard trying to stay calm in those moments," said Bates. "You just kind of remember who I am and and who the Lord says I am and just have fun. I mean, it's a kids game that we get to play as adults.
"It really doesn't get much better than playing football," Bates continued. "Kind of keeping that childlike joy playing and just having fun and enjoying it. And knowing that Hogan (Hatten) and Jack (Fox) are going to do their jobs to the highest tier. And so it's just up to me to do mine."