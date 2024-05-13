Lions Sign Veteran TE After Rookie Minicamp Tryout
The Detroit Lions made two signings official Monday.
After previous reports surfaced that the team was signing wide receiver Kaden Davis, the team has also agreed to a deal with tight end Parker Hesse. The former Atlanta Falcon was at the team's facility in Allen Park this weekend as a tryout player at rookie minicamp.
Hesse has spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing a total of 28 games. He has 14 career receptions for 132 yards. He has been utilized primarily as a blocking tight end throughout his professional career.
The Iowa product was a defensive player in college, beginning as a linebacker but finishing his career as a defensive end. Out of college, he signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Hesse joined the Falcons in May of 2021. Though he didn't make the final roster that year out of training camp, he remained with the organization on the practice squad and eventually was signed to the active roster.
The Lions have solid depth at the top of the depth chart at tight end. Sam LaPorta had an excellent rookie season and is viewed to be among the best in the league already at his position. Meanwhile, Brock Wright was retained by the Lions as the organization matched his offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers.
Other competitors to make the Lions' roster at the position include James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra. Both players have dealt with injuries yet have managed to make an impact with the Lions when healthy.