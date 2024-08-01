Lions Sign DL Pat O'Connor
With John Cominsky and Netane Muti sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Detroit Lions have sought out depth on the offensive and defensive line.
After agreeing to a contract with offensive lineman Jake Burton Wednesday, the Lions signed defensive lineman Pat O'Connor Thursday. In a corresponding move, Muti was officially placed on injured reserve.
O'Connor, 30, was coincidentally a seventh-round Draft pick of the Lions in 2017 out of Eastern Michigan, where he totaled 20 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss in his career with the Eagles. In his rookie year, the Lions waived him, added him to the practice squad and then released him.
The Eastern Michigan product landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he has played ever since. He has played in 68 games for the Buccaneers over the last seven season. In his NFL career, he has 1.5 sacks, 24 tackles and five tackles for loss.
He was a part of the Buccaneers' 2020 team that defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, as he was teammates with fellow Lions offseason addition Carlton Davis.
O'Connor projects as veteran depth along the defensive line, as Cominsky's absence leaves a hole particularly in the team's run-stopping efforts. He recorded a 55.3 overall defensive grade and a 58.8 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus.
The Lions added depth in preparation for next week's joint practices against the New York Giants. Detroit and New York will square off in a practice setting on Monday and Tuesday before matching up in Week 1 of the preseason Thursday.