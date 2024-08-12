Lions Sign QB, Announce Flurry of Roster Moves
The Detroit Lions added quarterback depth amidst a flurry of roster moves Monday.
The Lions announced the signing of quarterback Jake Fromm and linebacker Ty Summers. In corresponding moves, Detroit waived injured wide receiver Antoine Green and released offensive lineman Ike Boettger.
Green, a 2023 seventh-round pick, suffered a concussion in the preseason opener. The North Carolina product had just one catch for five yards in his rookie campaign. He was competing for a roster spot along with the likes of Daurice Fountain, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kaden Davis and Maurice Alexander among others.
Fromm is the newest addition to the quarterback room and comes after 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker suffered a concussion in the preseason opening loss to the New York Giants. He played collegiately at Georgia and entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020.
The Georgia product made his only two career starts for the Giants in 2021, going 27-for-60 for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions across three career appearances. Fromm will be organizational depth with Hooker's status for Saturday's preseason game in doubt.
Summers is a new addition to the linebacker room. He will also provide depth, as Malcolm Rodriguez missed Sunday's practice in addition to the second joint practice and preseason opener against the Giants.
A TCU product, Summers was a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and has appeared in 67 career games. In addition to his time with the Packers, Summers has played for the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Boettger was released after signing prior to training camp. The Iowa product served as a reserve offensive lineman.