Lions Sign Former Commanders CB
The Detroit Lions have added depth to their cornerback room amidst a series of injuries.
With Ennis Rakestraw, Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson all having been banged up in recent weeks, the Lions fortified their depth by signing cornerback Rachad Wildgoose.
The Lions' latest depth addition is entering his fourth NFL season after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Wildgoose has played in 20 NFL games, most recently with 15 games for the Washington Commanders in 2022. He also logged five games for the New York Jets in 2021.
Detroit has made multiple additions to their cornerback room over the last two weeks, signing Essang Bassey and Javelin Guidry to help combat the rash of injuries.
Wildgoose has played primarily as a slot cornerback during his career. With the Commanders in 2022, he logged 16 tackles and three passes defensed. He earned a 50.7 Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade for his efforts.
He also has special teams experience, having played a total of 119 snaps in that aspect of the game over his 20 career appearances. Most recently, Wildgoose played for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in the spring.
Rakestraw returned to practice Tuesday, while Davis and Robertson were limited. Arnold remains out but may return as soon as some point next week. The Lions have their preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday and then will shift their preparations to the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.