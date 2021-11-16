Lions Sign Kicker Riley Patterson
The Detroit Lions have signed a new kicker, as ESPN is reporting that Riley Patterson has been signed by the Detroit Lions off of the New England Patriots practice squad.
Patterson played 41 games collegiately at Memphis, scoring 351 points.
He participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl and successfully made two field goal attempts and three extra point attempts.
After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft, Patterson signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent in May of 2021.
He was waived in August from Detroit's divisional rival with an injury settlement.
The 22-year-old kicker was signed to the New England Patriots' practice squad in the middle of last month.
He is now able to remain on Detroit's active roster for the next three weeks.
For Detroit, kicker Ryan Santoso failed to secure the game-winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, missing badly from 48-yards out. As a result, he has been released.
It is uncertain how Detroit's kicker missed so badly, as head coach Dan Campbell noted that he observed the procedure prior to the kick to be okay.
Austin Seibert is currently on the injured reserve list and will be forced to miss Detroit's next two games.
In a related signing, Detroit is also adding kicker Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad, as major changes have occurred to the kicking rotation.
Detroit next takes the field against the Cleveland Browns on the road.
