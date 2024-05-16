Lions Sign Free Agent TE, Waive Isaac Rex
The Detroit Lions have made a move in their tight end room ahead of the start of organized team activities.
Detroit added competition to the group by signing Sean McKeon. In a corresponding move, they waived undrafted free agent signing Isaac Rex.
McKeon has local ties, having played at the University of Michigan in college. He has played 45 games, with three starts, over four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The Michigan product has one career touchdown.
In his opportunities, McKeon has six career receptions for 38 yards. In four years at Michigan, McKeon caught 60 passes for 688 yards and six touchdowns.
McKeon has plenty of experience on special teams in addition to limited offensive reps. He was behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker on Dallas' depth chart last year.
This is the second addition Detroit has made to its tight end room this week, with the first being Parker Hesse. The Lions signed Hesse after he participated as a tryout player in the team's rookie minicamp last week.
Rex was an undrafted free agent signed out of BYU at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Lions have a strong foundation at tight end with budding star Sam LaPorta leading the way. Brock Wright was retained as well, but the third spot remains up for grabs. In addition to McKeon and Hesse, the Lions return James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra as incumbent candidates.
Additional reading
1.) New Contract Gives Goff Stability, Strong Super Bowl Dreams
2.) Predictions for Lions' 2024 Schedule