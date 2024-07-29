Lions Sign Taylor Decker to Three-Year Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have signed offensive lineman Taylor Decker to a three-year, $60 million contract extension with $31.83 million guaranteed, according to his agent Jonathan Feinsod. With the deal, he will be under contract with the Lions through the 2027 season.
Lions' general manager Brad Holmes told 97.1 The Ticket the news during a live appearance on Monday.
With the news, Decker is set to remain with the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has become the mainstay at left tackle for the team and Holmes and company clearly view the 30-year-old as a key part of the future.
"Deck's been, he's been a key cog of what we've been building, what we've been doing," Holmes said on the 'Costa and Jansen Show.' "His leadership, his professionalism, he's a guy that really embraced our culture. And so, he's a big part of what we do. And it all starts up front with the offensive line, as we all know. Really happy we were able to get that one done and happy for Deck and his family."
The Lions have gotten several contract extensions done this offseason, with Decker joining Jared Goff, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Heading into the 2024 season, defensive tackle Alim McNeill is now the highest-profile player due for an extension this year at the end of his rookie contract.
The Lions' fourth-year general manager hinted that the team was hoping to eventually soon cut a deal with McNeill.
"He's another one that Dan and I have talked about," Holmes said. "He's part of the foundation. He was our first draft. We've gotten Penei done, we've gotten St. Brown done and there's plenty of other guys within that draft class that have played key roles, but Alim, the way that he's developed his game, he's done everything right and he's a total pro. He's extremely talented. He's another one, it's about time. We'll get talks going and hopefully get something done."