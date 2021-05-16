Detroit Lions Sign TE Charlie Taumoepeau

Detroit Lions sign two players after their tryouts during rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Detroit Lions continue to add depth to their tight ends room, signing Charlie Taumoepeau after his tryout during rookie minicamp.

In 2020, the 23-year-old tight end spent time with three different organizations, as he was part of the Colts, Cowboys and 49ers.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Taumoepeau can create some mismatches for the Lions offense.

He participated in the 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Collegiately, he played in 41 games with 29 starts at Portland State. He finished with 117 receptions for 1,876 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Taumoepeau earned First Team All-Big Sky Conference honors twice, and was a Second Team All-Big Sky Conference choice in 2017.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ex-Saints tight end Josh Hill planned to join Detroit this offseason, but ultimately decided to retire. Detroit turned to veteran Darren Fells as a replacement to play alongside T.J. Hockenson.

Safety Alijah Holder signed following tryout

The third-year defensive back was among five players trying out during minicamp this past weekend.

Holder played for the Denver Broncos in 2020 and appeared in eight games.

He alternated between the active roster and practice squad prior to being released in February.

His role has been primarily on special teams during the early portion of his career.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 188-pounds, Holder played 43 snaps on defense and 177 snaps on special teams in 2020.

