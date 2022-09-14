Report: Lions Signing OL Koyode Awokisa

The Detroit Lions are adding depth to their injured offensive line.

After bringing back Darrin Paulo to the practice squad, NFL media is reporting the Lions are also signing offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

Tommy Kraemer was not spotted at practice on Wednesday, so there is a potential Detroit's new lineman is filling the void left by a player battling an injury that could take longer to heal from.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the young lineman was given the second-most guaranteed money to sign with the Eagles practice squad, behind Jack Stoll.

He made his NFL debut in January of this year in the Eagles Week 18 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

After signing a reserve/future contract, Awokisa did not make the Eagles initial 53-man roster and started this season on the practice squad.

Center Frank Ragnow, who suffered a groin injury last week, will be limited in practice this week, so the Lions felt added comfort signing additional linemen to aid in the preparation for the Washington Commanders.

The talented center is considered day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 2 home contest at Ford Field.

