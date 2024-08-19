Lions Signing UFL Linebacker
The Detroit Lions have dealt with several injuries at the linebacker position throughout training camp.
With Malik Jefferson leaving Saturday's preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions have made yet another move to add depth at the position. Detroit is set to sign linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, his agent James Krenis confirmed to Lions On SI.
A fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft, Iyiegbuniwe most recently played at the NFL level with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He spent this past spring playing with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.
In 65 NFL games, Iyiegbuniwe has notched 31 career tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. With the Brahmas in the spring, he had 13 total tackles. In addition to his time with the Bears and Panthers, Iyiegbuniwe has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks.
Iyiegbuniwe also has plenty of experience on special teams, logging 1,334 career snaps in that facet of the game.
The reported move to sign Iyiegbuniwe comes on the heels of Jefferson's injury as well as Malcolm Rodriguez being sidelined since the start of joint practices against the New York Giants. The Lions have added several players to the linebacking corps, including Abraham Beauplan and Ty Summers, since the start of organized team activities.
Iyiegbuniwe played collegiately at Western Kentucky and is a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a 2017 First Team All-C-USA selection for his performance during the final year of his collegiate career.
The Lions will conclude the preseason with a home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. Saturday.