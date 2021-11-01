Snap Counts: Eagles-Lions
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff: (58) 94%
- David Blough: (4) 6%
In the fourth quarter, with the outcome of the game already determined, backup quarterback David Blough saw game action against the Eagles.
Earlier, the crowd chanted for the third-year quarterback to enter the game due to Jared Goff and the offense not executing effectively.
Running backs
- D'Andre Swift: (44) 71%
- Godwin Igwebuike: (11) 18% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)
- Jason Cabinda: (11) 18% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)
- Jermar Jefferson: (11) 18%
Running back Jermar Jefferson was able to record to record his first career reception and rushing touchdown against the Eagles.
D'Andre Swift continued to play approximately 70% of offensive snaps, although he did fumble the football. Cornerback Darius Slay scooped up the football and scored a touchdown for the defense.
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson: (47) 76%
- Brock Wright: (16) 26% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)
Wide receivers
- Kalif Raymond: (49) 79% -- One special teams snap (4%)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (45) 73% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
- Trinity Benson: (45) 73%
- KhaDarel Hodge: (16) (26%) -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)
- Tom Kennedy: (14) 23%
After being inactive for a couple of contests, wideout Trinity Benson returned to action on Sunday and played 73% of offensive snaps. Unfortunately, Benson was not targeted once and did not record a single reception in his return.
It was not a banner day for any of the wideouts on Detroit's roster in the blowout loss.
Offensive linemen
- Jonah Jackson: (62) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)
- Matt Nelson: (62) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (58) 94% -- One special teams snap (4%)
- Penei Sewell: (58) 94% -- One special teams snap (4%)
- Evan Brown: (58) 94%
- Will Holden: (5) 8% -- One special teams snap (4%)
- Ryan McCollum: (4) 6% -- One special teams snap (4%)
- Tommy Kraemer: (4) 6% -- One special teams snap (4%)
Defensive linemen
- Michael Brockers: (44) 68%
- Julian Okwara: (36) 55% -- 19 special teams snaps (76%)
- John Penisini: (33) 51% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
- Nick Williams: (32) 49%
- Austin Bryant: (28) 43% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
- Levi Onwuzurike: (29) 45% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
- Alim McNeill: (27) 42%
- Trey Flowers: (20) 31%
- Da'Shawn Hand: (8) 12%
Da'Shawn Hand saw his first action of the season, as the defensive end played eight total snaps in his return.
Trey Flowers only played 20 snaps on Sunday.
Linebackers
- Alex Anzalone: (65) 94% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
- Charles Harris: (53) 82% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (26) 40% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)
- Derrick Barnes: (24) 37%
- Anthony Pittman: 24 special teams snaps (96%)
- Josh Woods: 15 special teams snaps (60%)
Defensive backs
- Tracy Walker: (57) 88% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)
- Amani Oruwariye: (51) 78% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
- Jerry Jacobs: (56) 86% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)
- Dean Marlowe: (39) 60% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)
- Will Harris: (33) 51% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)
- Jalen Elliott: (24) 37% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)
- Mark Gilbert: (14) 22% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)
- C.J. Moore: (8) 12% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)
- Bobby Price: (8) 12% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)
Cornerback Mark Gilbert saw his debut for the Lions come against the Eagles, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back played 14 defensive snaps.
Special teams
- Jack Fox: Four special teams snaps (16%)
- Scott Daly: Four special teams snaps (16%)
- Austin Seibert: Three special teams snaps (12%)