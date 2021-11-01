Snap Counts: Eagles-Lions

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff: (58) 94%

David Blough: (4) 6%

In the fourth quarter, with the outcome of the game already determined, backup quarterback David Blough saw game action against the Eagles.

Earlier, the crowd chanted for the third-year quarterback to enter the game due to Jared Goff and the offense not executing effectively.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (44) 71%

Godwin Igwebuike: (11) 18% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Jason Cabinda: (11) 18% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Jermar Jefferson: (11) 18%

Running back Jermar Jefferson was able to record to record his first career reception and rushing touchdown against the Eagles.

D'Andre Swift continued to play approximately 70% of offensive snaps, although he did fumble the football. Cornerback Darius Slay scooped up the football and scored a touchdown for the defense.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (47) 76%

Brock Wright: (16) 26% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Wide receivers

Kalif Raymond: (49) 79% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (45) 73% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Trinity Benson: (45) 73%

KhaDarel Hodge: (16) (26%) -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Tom Kennedy: (14) 23%

After being inactive for a couple of contests, wideout Trinity Benson returned to action on Sunday and played 73% of offensive snaps. Unfortunately, Benson was not targeted once and did not record a single reception in his return.

It was not a banner day for any of the wideouts on Detroit's roster in the blowout loss.

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (62) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Matt Nelson: (62) 100% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (58) 94% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Penei Sewell: (58) 94% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Evan Brown: (58) 94%

Will Holden: (5) 8% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Ryan McCollum: (4) 6% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Tommy Kraemer: (4) 6% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Defensive linemen

Michael Brockers: (44) 68%

Julian Okwara: (36) 55% -- 19 special teams snaps (76%)

John Penisini: (33) 51% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Nick Williams: (32) 49%

Austin Bryant: (28) 43% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Levi Onwuzurike: (29) 45% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Alim McNeill: (27) 42%

Trey Flowers: (20) 31%

Da'Shawn Hand: (8) 12%

Da'Shawn Hand saw his first action of the season, as the defensive end played eight total snaps in his return.

Trey Flowers only played 20 snaps on Sunday.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (65) 94% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Charles Harris: (53) 82% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (26) 40% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Derrick Barnes: (24) 37%

Anthony Pittman: 24 special teams snaps (96%)

Josh Woods: 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Defensive backs

Tracy Walker: (57) 88% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Amani Oruwariye: (51) 78% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Jerry Jacobs: (56) 86% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Dean Marlowe: (39) 60% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Will Harris: (33) 51% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Jalen Elliott: (24) 37% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Mark Gilbert: (14) 22% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

C.J. Moore: (8) 12% -- 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Bobby Price: (8) 12% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Cornerback Mark Gilbert saw his debut for the Lions come against the Eagles, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back played 14 defensive snaps.

Special teams