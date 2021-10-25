Snap Counts: Lions-Rams

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Goff was managing the game to the best of his ability, but another critical interception in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to take the lead late in the game all but sealed the victory for the Rams.

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (52) 75%

Jamaal Williams: (20) 29%

Godwin Igwebuike: 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (55) 80%

Darren Fells: (28) 41% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Brock Wright: (17) 25% -- 20 special teams snaps (80%)

Wide receivers

Kalif Raymond: (56) 81% -- One special teams snaps (4%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (43) 62% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (33) (48%) -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Geronimo Allison: (32) 46% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Tom Kennedy: (9) 13%

Head coach Dan Campbell hinted that veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison would see an increased workload this week.

Unfortunately, rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown did not record a single reception in his return to Los Angeles.

Offensive linemen

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (69) 100% -- Five special teams snap (20%)

Jonah Jackson: (69) 100% -- Five special teams snap (20%)

Matt Nelson: (69) 100% -- Five special teams snap (20%)

Penei Sewell: (69) 100% -- Five special teams snap (20%)

Evan Brown: (69) 100%

Ryan McCollum: Five special teams snap (20%)

Will Holden: Five special teams snap (20%)

Logan Stenberg: Three special teams snap (12%)

Defensive linemen

Trey Flowers: (40) 62%

Nick Williams: (37) 57% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Julian Okwara: (35) 54% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Michael Brockers: (32) 49%

Levi Onwuzurike (22) 34% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Alim McNeill: (17) 26%

John Penisini: (13) 20% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Austin Bryant: (12) 18% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Jashon Cornell: (4) 6%

Lost in the shuffle this week with the return of several former Rams back to Los Angeles was the season debut of Jashon Cornell, who ended up playing four snaps in his 2021 season debut.

Austin Bryant saw a reduction in his snap counts this week, while rookie Levi Onwuzurike played 22 snaps, an increase from his playing time last week against the Bengals.

Michael Brockers also saw a reduction in his snap counts in Week 7.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (61) 94% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Charles Harris: (52) 80% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (47) 72% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Derrick Barnes: (32) 44% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Anthony Pittman: 20 special teams snaps (84%)

Josh Woods: 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (65) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Jerry Jacobs: (65) 93% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Will Harris: (65) 100% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Tracy Walker: (63) 97% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

A.J. Parker: (48) 74% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Daryl Worley: (17) 26% -- One special teams snap (4%)

C.J. Moore: 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Jalen Elliott: 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Bobby Price: 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Special teams