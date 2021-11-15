Snap Counts: Lions-Steelers
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback
- Jared Goff: (71) 100%
Running backs
- D'Andre Swift: (66) 93%
- Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- 27 special teams snaps (79%)
- Godwin Igwebuike: (4) 6% -- 26 special teams snaps (76%)
- Jermar Jefferson: (3) 4%
For the majority of the 2021 season, running back D'Andre Swift was playing approximately 70% of offensive snaps. With Jamaal Williams being out for a second consecutive week, Swift saw an increase in playing time and carries. The second-year running back finished with 33 carries and 130 rushing yards.
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson: (67) 94%
- Brock Wright: (36) 51% -- 10 special teams snaps (29%)
Wide receivers
- Trinity Benson: (48) 68%
- Kalif Raymond: (47) 66% -- Six special teams snap (18%)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (43) 61% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)
- KhaDarel Hodge: (4) (6%) -- 17 special teams snaps (50%)
- Geronimo Allison: (2) 3%
Offensive linemen
- Jonah Jackson: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
- Penei Sewell: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
- Evan Brown: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
- Taylor Decker: (71) 100%
- Matt Nelson: (18) 25% -- Three special teams snap (29%)
- Will Holden: (10) 14% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
- Ryan McCollum: Four special teams snap (12%)
Defensive linemen
- Da'Shawn Hand: (68) 78% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
- Trey Flowers: (54) 62%
- Nick Williams: (39) 45%
- Michael Brockers: (38) 44%
- Julian Okwara: (37) 43% -- 16 special teams snaps (47%)
- Levi Onwuzurike: (26) 30% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
- Alim McNeill: (15) 17%
- John Penisini: (14) 16% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
Da'Shawn Hand saw the most playing time since he returned back from injury, as he played 78% of defensive snaps. Rookie Alim McNeill saw a decrease in playing time in Week 10.
Linebackers
- Alex Anzalone: (87) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
- Charles Harris: (69) 79% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (57) 66% -- 13 special teams snaps (38%)
- Derrick Barnes: (15) 17% -- Seven special teams snaps (21%)
- Anthony Pittman: 30 special teams snaps (88%)
- Josh Woods: 26 special teams snaps (76%)
Defensive backs
- Amani Oruwariye: (87) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
- Will Harris: (81) 93% -- Seven special teams snaps (21%)
- AJ Parker: (69) 79% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
- Tracy Walker: (48) 55% -- Five special teams snaps (15%)
- Jerry Jacobs: (57) 66% -- Three special teams snaps (9%)
- Dean Marlowe: (50) 57% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)
- Mark Gilbert: (30) 34% -- Three special teams snaps (9%)
- Jalen Elliott: (17) 20% -- 28 special teams snaps (82%)
- C.J. Moore: 26 special teams snaps (76%)
- Bobby Price: 24 special teams snaps (71%)
Safety Will Harris saw a significant increase in playing time in Week 10. A returning AJ Parker played 79% of defensive snaps on the road against the Steelers.
Special teams
- Jack Fox: 15 special teams snaps (44%)
- Scott Daly: 15 special teams snaps (44%)
- Ryan Santoso: Seven special teams snaps (21%)