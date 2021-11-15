Snap Counts: Lions-Steelers

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (66) 93%

Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- 27 special teams snaps (79%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (4) 6% -- 26 special teams snaps (76%)

Jermar Jefferson: (3) 4%

For the majority of the 2021 season, running back D'Andre Swift was playing approximately 70% of offensive snaps. With Jamaal Williams being out for a second consecutive week, Swift saw an increase in playing time and carries. The second-year running back finished with 33 carries and 130 rushing yards.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (67) 94%

Brock Wright: (36) 51% -- 10 special teams snaps (29%)

Wide receivers

Trinity Benson: (48) 68%

Kalif Raymond: (47) 66% -- Six special teams snap (18%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (43) 61% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)

KhaDarel Hodge: (4) (6%) -- 17 special teams snaps (50%)

Geronimo Allison: (2) 3%

Offensive linemen

Jonah Jackson: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)

Penei Sewell: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)

Evan Brown: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)

Taylor Decker: (71) 100%

Matt Nelson: (18) 25% -- Three special teams snap (29%)

Will Holden: (10) 14% -- Four special teams snap (12%)

Ryan McCollum: Four special teams snap (12%)

Defensive linemen

Da'Shawn Hand: (68) 78% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Trey Flowers: (54) 62%

Nick Williams: (39) 45%

Michael Brockers: (38) 44%

Julian Okwara: (37) 43% -- 16 special teams snaps (47%)

Levi Onwuzurike: (26) 30% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Alim McNeill: (15) 17%

John Penisini: (14) 16% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Da'Shawn Hand saw the most playing time since he returned back from injury, as he played 78% of defensive snaps. Rookie Alim McNeill saw a decrease in playing time in Week 10.

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (87) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Charles Harris: (69) 79% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (57) 66% -- 13 special teams snaps (38%)

Derrick Barnes: (15) 17% -- Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Anthony Pittman: 30 special teams snaps (88%)

Josh Woods: 26 special teams snaps (76%)

Defensive backs

Amani Oruwariye: (87) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Will Harris: (81) 93% -- Seven special teams snaps (21%)

AJ Parker: (69) 79% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

Tracy Walker: (48) 55% -- Five special teams snaps (15%)

Jerry Jacobs: (57) 66% -- Three special teams snaps (9%)

Dean Marlowe: (50) 57% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)

Mark Gilbert: (30) 34% -- Three special teams snaps (9%)

Jalen Elliott: (17) 20% -- 28 special teams snaps (82%)

C.J. Moore: 26 special teams snaps (76%)

Bobby Price: 24 special teams snaps (71%)

Safety Will Harris saw a significant increase in playing time in Week 10. A returning AJ Parker played 79% of defensive snaps on the road against the Steelers.

Special teams