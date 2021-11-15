Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Snap Counts: Lions-Steelers

    A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Quarterback

    Running backs

    • D'Andre Swift: (66) 93%
    • Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- 27 special teams snaps (79%)
    • Godwin Igwebuike: (4) 6% -- 26 special teams snaps (76%)
    • Jermar Jefferson: (3) 4%

    For the majority of the 2021 season, running back D'Andre Swift was playing approximately 70% of offensive snaps. With Jamaal Williams being out for a second consecutive week, Swift saw an increase in playing time and carries. The second-year running back finished with 33 carries and 130 rushing yards.

    Tight ends

    • T.J. Hockenson: (67) 94%
    • Brock Wright: (36) 51% -- 10 special teams snaps (29%)

    Wide receivers

    • Trinity Benson: (48) 68%
    • Kalif Raymond: (47) 66% -- Six special teams snap (18%)
    • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (43) 61% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)
    • KhaDarel Hodge: (4) (6%) -- 17 special teams snaps (50%)
    • Geronimo Allison: (2) 3%

    Offensive linemen

    • Jonah Jackson: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
    • Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
    • Penei Sewell: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
    • Evan Brown: (71) 100% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
    • Taylor Decker: (71) 100% 
    • Matt Nelson: (18) 25% -- Three special teams snap (29%)
    • Will Holden: (10) 14% -- Four special teams snap (12%)
    • Ryan McCollum: Four special teams snap (12%)

    Defensive linemen

    • Da'Shawn Hand: (68) 78% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
    • Trey Flowers: (54) 62% 
    • Nick Williams: (39) 45%
    • Michael Brockers: (38) 44%
    • Julian Okwara: (37) 43% -- 16 special teams snaps (47%)
    • Levi Onwuzurike: (26) 30% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
    • Alim McNeill: (15) 17% 
    • John Penisini: (14) 16% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)

    Da'Shawn Hand saw the most playing time since he returned back from injury, as he played 78% of defensive snaps. Rookie Alim McNeill saw a decrease in playing time in Week 10. 

    Linebackers

    • Alex Anzalone: (87) 100% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
    • Charles Harris: (69) 79% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
    • Jalen Reeves-Maybin: (57) 66% -- 13 special teams snaps (38%)
    • Derrick Barnes: (15) 17% -- Seven special teams snaps (21%)
    • Anthony Pittman: 30 special teams snaps (88%)
    • Josh Woods: 26 special teams snaps (76%)

    Defensive backs

    • Amani Oruwariye: (87) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
    • Will Harris: (81) 93% -- Seven special teams snaps (21%)
    • AJ Parker: (69) 79% -- Four special teams snaps (12%)
    • Tracy Walker: (48) 55% -- Five special teams snaps (15%)
    • Jerry Jacobs: (57) 66% -- Three special teams snaps (9%)
    • Dean Marlowe: (50) 57% -- Six special teams snaps (18%)
    • Mark Gilbert: (30) 34% -- Three special teams snaps (9%)
    • Jalen Elliott: (17) 20% -- 28 special teams snaps (82%)
    • C.J. Moore: 26 special teams snaps (76%)
    • Bobby Price: 24 special teams snaps (71%)

    Safety Will Harris saw a significant increase in playing time in Week 10. A returning AJ Parker played 79% of defensive snaps on the road against the Steelers.

    Special teams

    • Jack Fox: 15 special teams snaps (44%)
    • Scott Daly: 15 special teams snaps (44%)
    • Ryan Santoso: Seven special teams snaps (21%)

