October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Look: In Nightmarish Start, Chicago Bears Intercept Lions Snap

The Detroit Lions' start to the game against the Chicago Bears has been horrific.
Author:

This is certainly not the start the Detroit Lions were hoping for. 

After winning the opening coin toss, the Chicago Bears elected to receive the football, and proceeded to march down the field for the game-opening touchdown. 

Running back David Montgomery was certainly the focal point of the Bears' offense, as the Lions did little to stop him in the first quarter. 

Detroit was able to put together a nice opening drive of its own, but the end of its red-zone drive was certainly one for the ages. 

After nearly avoiding an interception, there was miscommunication between quarterback Jared Goff and center Frank Ragnow. 

Prior to the snap, Goff appeared to want to make an adjustment to the call, but the ball was already snapped. 

In a play that is certainly reminiscent of the struggles of an organization, the snap between the quarterback and center was indeed recovered by the Bears' defense. 

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_16787701_168388382_lowres

Key Matchup to Watch: Frank Ragnow vs. Akiem Hicks

Read more on the key matchup to watch in the Detroit Lions' Week 4 contest with the Chicago Bears.

lions5

Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactives

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 4 inactive list against the Chicago Bears.

fields5

Lions Cannot Allow Justin Fields to Shine

The Detroit Lions must prevent worst-case scenario for their rebuild.

The Bears' offense was certainly able to take advantage of the gift, as it leads the Lions, 14-0, early in the second quarter. 

Injuries

Both Romeo Okwara and Frank Ragnow left the game in the first half to be evaluated for injuries. 

Stay tuned to SI All Lions for further updates. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

goff5
News

Look: In Nightmarish Start, Chicago Bears Intercept Lions Snap

28 seconds ago
USATSI_16787701_168388382_lowres
News

Key Matchup to Watch: Frank Ragnow vs. Akiem Hicks

1 hour ago
lions5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactives

2 hours ago
fields5
News

Lions Cannot Allow Justin Fields to Shine

3 hours ago
goff5
News

Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 4 Depth Chart

4 hours ago
USATSI_16834711_168388382_lowres
News

Predictions: Lions-Bears

5 hours ago
swift5
News

Detroit vs. Everybody: NFL Analysts Expect Lions to Defeat Bears

5 hours ago
meyer5
News

Why is Urban Meyer Trending on Twitter?

4 hours ago