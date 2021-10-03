Look: In Nightmarish Start, Chicago Bears Intercept Lions Snap

The Detroit Lions' start to the game against the Chicago Bears has been horrific.

This is certainly not the start the Detroit Lions were hoping for.

After winning the opening coin toss, the Chicago Bears elected to receive the football, and proceeded to march down the field for the game-opening touchdown.

Running back David Montgomery was certainly the focal point of the Bears' offense, as the Lions did little to stop him in the first quarter.

Detroit was able to put together a nice opening drive of its own, but the end of its red-zone drive was certainly one for the ages.

After nearly avoiding an interception, there was miscommunication between quarterback Jared Goff and center Frank Ragnow.

Prior to the snap, Goff appeared to want to make an adjustment to the call, but the ball was already snapped.

In a play that is certainly reminiscent of the struggles of an organization, the snap between the quarterback and center was indeed recovered by the Bears' defense.

The Bears' offense was certainly able to take advantage of the gift, as it leads the Lions, 14-0, early in the second quarter.

Injuries

Both Romeo Okwara and Frank Ragnow left the game in the first half to be evaluated for injuries.

Stay tuned to SI All Lions for further updates.

