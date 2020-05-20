Lions Snubbed from NFLPA "Rising Stars" List

When you think of the rising stars in today’s NFL, a couple of names come to mind, including 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and monstrous EDGE rusher Chase Young.

These three names headline the NFLPA’s “2020 Rising Stars" list. Burrow, Young and Tagovailoa are ranked No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

The NFLPA put together its list based off of the following guidelines:

“The annual NFLPA Rising Stars list identifies top Rookies and Veterans poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and ultimately rank among the top-sellers of all officially licensed player merchandise.”

With these exciting names leading the list, where do the Lions’ new players fall, if at all, on the list?

They are nowhere to be found.

The Lions were completely left off of the 2020 Rising Stars "Rookies" list. However, it was for good reason.

The Lions probably made the right move in selecting Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall, but it was far from the flashiest move.

The only Detroit rookie that could've feasibly been included is second-rounder D'Andre Swift. He was more of a luxury pick than Okudah, and Swift lines up at running back -- a skill position.

He could also end up being the No. 1 back in Motown by season's end.

On the “Veterans" portion of the list, the Lions were completely nowhere to be found as well.

This list is led by Browns running back Nick Chubb and Green Bay Packers back Aaron Jones.

Whether the Lions were left off of the list for not having any exciting young players or because they’ve been a dysfunctional, irrelevant franchise for seemingly forever, it’s a fact that they rarely receive respect from rival teams and executives.

Let’s just hope this lights a little spark under some of the first-and-second-year guys in Detroit and propels them to breakout seasons.

