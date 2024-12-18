Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Played Against Bills Sick, Very Tired
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed he played against the Buffalo Bills while dealing with food poisoning.
A day before the game, the talented wideout felt ill and reportedly vomited for the first time ever in his life. His stomach rumbled and he was unable to get adequate sleep the night before the Lions took on the Bills.
On the latest episode of the "St. Brown Brothers" podcast, one of Detroit's top offensive weapons detailed how ill he felt throughout the Week 15 contest against Buffalo.
“I had some s**t, bro. You know I’ve never thrown up in my life, ever? You know that, right? This is the first time I’ve ever thrown up," St. Brown said. "Listen, Saturday night is the first time I’ve thrown up in my life. ... Throwing up just sounds crazy. I’m sitting there, like ‘F**k. I feel like s**t, I’ve got to do it.’ So I put my finger down my throat, a little bit comes out, I’m like, ‘Damn.’ Two seconds later, the whole s**t just woosh. Like everything I ate just came out. I felt a lot better after."
Despite being ill, St. Brown still was an offensive force. He notched career-high totals in both receptions (14) and receiving yards (193). He also had a 66-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
“I had no appetite. I barely ate Saturday. Sunday I didn’t eat. I had like two or three bananas. I had an I.V., so obviously I had enough liquid and stuff," St. Brown explained further. "But after like three plays, I would be dead, so tired. And we were doing two-minute (offense) all game. We were all coming back to the huddle every play, hands on our hips, breathing like, ‘F**k, bro.’ We kept scoring though.”
