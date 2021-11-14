First-Half Analysis: Lions' Defense Sloppy, Jefferson Gives Lions Spark

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    First-Half Analysis: Lions' Defense Is Sloppy, Jefferson Gives Lions Spark

    The Detroit Lions only recorded 19 yards of offense in the first quarter.
    The Detroit Lions wanted to be much more explosive on offense after returning to practice this week. 

    Following its bye week, Detroit's coaching staff recognized the offense was far too predictable and was not executing enough in terms of chunk plays. 

    Following a Mason Rudolph interception, Lions quarterback Jared Goff took a chance deep. 

    Wideout Kalif Raymond, who also had a stellar return in the first half, gained at least three steps on a defender and found himself open for a potential big gain. 

    Unfortunately, Goff hung up a pass that was easily defended by the Steelers' defense. Had Goff been able to connect with the speedy Raymond, it would have been an easy touchdown reception. 

    Detroit's offense started the game with absolutely no rhythm. 

    In the first quarter, the offense only recorded 19 total yards. 

    Running back Jermar Jefferson, who has been in and out of the lineup his rookie season, successfully found the open lane created by Taylor Decker and Matt Nelson, and scampered quickly for a 28-yard touchdown. 

    The rookie's second career touchdown tied the game, 7-7.

    Unfortunately, Detroit's seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft injured his ankle on the touchdown rush. Jefferson is questionable to return, after he went off to the Lions' locker room to address his ankle injury. 

    The Lions' defense really struggled in the second quarter, as penalties heavily contributed to the Steelers being able to march down the field to take a three-point lead. 

    Late in the half, Detroit had a red-zone drive that netted the game-tying field goal. 

    Detroit's offense will get the ball first to start the second half, as the game is tied at 10.

    Notes

    • Outside linebacker Julian Okwara secured an interception for Detroit's defense.
    • Goff is reportedly dealing with a lower back/hip injury, and was seen getting heat treatment while resting on the Lions' sideline. 
