Lions vs Steelers: Participation Report, Snap Counts
The Detroit Lions rallied to win against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday in both team's preseason finale.
The Steelers elected to play their starters early in the game and built a quick 14-0 lead, but the Lions rallied back late in the first half and then held Pittsburgh to just three second half points.
Hendon Hooker got the start and played the majority of the game, with Jake Fromm making his Lions debut in the fourth quarter for the final two series.
Here's a list of Lions who participated in Saturday's win against the Steelers:
1 -- WR Maurice Alexander
2 -- QB Hendon Hooker
3 -- P Jack Fox
12 -- WR Daurice Fountain
17 -- CB Essang Bassey
18 -- QB Jake Fromm
19 -- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
24 -- CB Steven Gilmore
27 -- RB Zonovan Knight
27 -- CB Rachad Wildgoose
28 -- RB Jermar Jefferson
29 -- CB Kindle Vildor
30 -- CB Khalil Dorsey
35 -- S Chelen Garnes
36 -- RB Jake Funk
36 -- CB Javelin Guidry
40 -- S Brandon Joseph
41 -- DE James Houston
43 -- K Jake Bates
43 -- TE Parker Hesse
45 -- DE Isaac Ukwu
49 -- Hogan Hatten
50 -- DE Mitchell Agude
51 -- LB Ben Niemann
52 -- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
59 -- LB Abraham Beauplan
59 -- OL Giovanni Manu
62 -- OL Michael Niese
63 -- OL Duke Clemens
64 -- OL Bryan Hudson
65 -- OL Kingsley Eguakun
67 -- OL Jake Burton
69 -- DL Pat O'Connor
74 -- OL Kayode Awosika
75 -- OL Colby Sorsdal
80 -- WR Jalon Calhoun
82 -- TE James Mitchell
83 -- WR Isaiah Williams
84 -- TE Shane Zylstra
85 -- WR Tom Kennedy
86 -- TE Sean McKeon
88 -- WR Kaden Davis
90 -- DL Chris Smith
93 -- DL Josh Paschal
94 -- DL Mekhi Wingo
95 -- DL Mathieu Betts
99 -- DL Brodric Martin