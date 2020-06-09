AllLions
All Lions: T.J. Hockenson Could Be on Verge of Breakout Year in 2020

Vito Chirco

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson could be on the verge of a breakout second year.

Or at least one outlet believes it's the case.

CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Josh Edwards placed the former Iowa standout on his breakout team for "Year 2" players. 

As Edwards explains,

"Hockenson was the first tight end taken, but his first season could only be described as 'so-so.' There is no question that an injury to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford stifled his development. The Iowa product's production should more closely resemble his potential in the upcoming season."

With a healthy Stafford for a full season, Hockenson should be in store for a more productive sophomore campaign.

Let's take a look now at more of the best Lions stories from around the web on June 9:

  • The Lions might have a future FBI agent among them. It's University of Alabama product Bo Scarbrough, who's enrolled again at the university in an attempt to finish up his criminal justice degree, as reported by ESPN Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein. Talk about making the best usage of your time away from the football field. 
  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire writes about how Darius Slay, despite being traded to the Eagles earlier this offseason, still has Stafford's back and believes he's "easily" a top-10 quarterback.
  • Chris Burke of The Athletic Detroit details "40 things" he would have been watching, if OTAs and minicamp were going on for the Lions. 
  • Lions beat writer Justin Rogers scouts new Detroit safety Duron Harmon in his latest scouting report for The Detroit News.

