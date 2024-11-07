Lions Taylor Decker Limited at Thursday Practice
The Detroit Lions have several options that could be joining the fold in the coming weeks, particularly on defense. Ahead of their Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, several injured players are back in action at practice.
In addition to a trade for Za'Darius Smith, the Lions have also started the return-to-practice clocks on multiple injured players on the defense including Brodric Martin last week, and both Ifeatu Melifonwu and Emmanuel Moseley this week.
Offensive tackle Taylor Decker was a new addition to the injury report with a shoulder injury. He was limited on Thursday.
Martin, Melifonwu and Moseley have all yet to play in 2024. With the defense dealing with several injuries over the course of the season, the Lions have had to mix and match personnel to overcome setbacks.
"It is a fun situation to be, especially when you've got the pieces we have," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "No one is the same, and everybody's different and that makes it fun to utilize each player to their own unique qualities and put them in those positions. Obviously we've got Iffy and E-Man that's starting practice so now we get a chance to utilize them to see what they can do, if they can help us or not. We've all seen what Iffy has done, with E-Man we haven't had a chance to see that in live action, but I'm looking forward to seeing that in live action."
Lions Week 10 Thursday injury report
Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- NP (Shoulder)
Malcolm Rodriguez -- NP (Ankle)
Za'Darius Smith -- NP (Personal)
Taylor Decker -- LP (Shoulder)
Brodric Martin -- FP (Knee)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- FP (Ankle)
Emmanuel Moseley -- FP (Pectoral)
Josh Paschal -- FP (Illness)
Sione Vaki -- FP (Knee)
Mekhi Wingo -- FP (Ankle)