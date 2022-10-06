The Detroit Lions are hoping the defense is better able to work together to resolve the significant issues that have plagued Aaron Glenn's defense.

Detroit's second-year defensive coordinator was not willing to go as far as stating the entire scheme hasn't worked, but he and the coaching staff are still working toward tweaking aspects of the defense to put his players in a better position to succeed.

"I think it's a fine line in saying that it hasn't worked," Glenn said. "If you look at as a totality, as far as the things that we fixed and things that we tweaked -- our interior is actually doing a pretty good job. It's the perimeter that we got to start to focus on now."

Glenn continued, "Once you fix the problem, there's always something else that comes in, and now you've got to identify that and now you've got to start to hone in on that."

Wideout DJ Chark told reporters this week his injured ankle is feeling significantly better -- which should allow him to return in Week 5 -- after missing the Lions' Week 4 contest with the Seahawks.

"I've been feeling pretty good," Chark said. "Been in a better mood and just ready to go out there and play with my guys."

