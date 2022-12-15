Lions' Week 15 Thursday Injury Report

Detroit Lions veteran defensive lineman Romeo Okwara had the opportunity to play his first game in 14 months, when he suited up against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his 2022 season debut, the veteran played 25 total defensive snaps (38%) at Ford Field.

Coming back from an Achilles injury can be nerve-wracking, especially in a defensive players first opportunity to test out their ability to react and burst quickly.

Despite the nerves associated with Okwara's return, the coaching staff was happy to have the 27-year-old back in the mix.

"I love seeing him out there," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "Obviously, he's going to be a little rusty with the first time coming back. But the more reps you have on the field, the more you will see him improve. So, I'm glad he's going to get a chance again this week to get out there. I know he's a little nervous, but he got through it. It was good to see."

More: How Seahawk Can Help Lions Get Into Playoffs

At the team's Allen Park practice facility, there were four new additions to the injury report, as Aidan Hutchinson, Jason Cabinda, Mike Hughes and Michael Brockers did not practice Thursday.

After Jeff Okudah battled an illness last week, Hutchinson, Brockers and Hughes were added to the injury report and were listed as having an illness.

Wideout Quintez Cephus was also not spotted Thursday. Cephus had been practicing with the team while awaiting a potential return from the injured reserve list.

Lions' Week 15 Thursday practice report