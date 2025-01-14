Lions Ticket Price Against Commanders Is Astronomical
The Detroit Lions are one of the NFL's most popular teams, and their fan base is one of the league's most passionate.
In their journey from being one of the league's worst teams to one of its best, the Lions have accumulated plenty of national interest. As they begin their playoff journey with a Divisional Round matchup with the Washington Commanders, they're the hottest ticket in the league.
According to TickPick, the average purchase price for a ticket to Saturday's game at Ford Field is $991, making it the most expensive non-Super Bowl NFL game on their record. As it stands, each of the top three games on this list have all been played at Ford Field.
Saturday's game has surpassed last season's Divisional Round game between the Lions and Buccaneers ($948) for the top spot, with the Lions' Wild Card game against the Rams from last season ($694) in third.
The Lions have not played the Commanders since 2022, and it will be the first time they take on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. While it is an unknown opponent, Dan Campbell is excited to dive in to the game-planning process.
“I think there’s a level of excitement," Campbell said Monday. "Part of it is, you see another team you faced twice, let’s say, you know each other, you know them, they know you, it’s a different level of game planning because you’re into that third level of chess, whereas the opponent you haven’t faced yet, that’s exciting too because you don’t really, entirely know them, they don’t entirely know you, you just know each other from afar, and so, now you’re kind of starting from scratch. That’s pretty exciting too, so I just think it’s – either way you go, it’s pretty cool and it’s fun, and so I think it’s – I like it because it’s fresh for this week, I do like the newness of it.”