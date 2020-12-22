Lions-Titans Recap: Who's in Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse?

Read more on the players that earned a spot in the "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans

The Lions were annihilated by Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, 46-25, on Sunday.

Henry absolutely shredded Detroit's defense, to the tune of 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

To no surprise, it led to a variety of players being deserving of a spot in the "Doghouse" for the week, rather than the "Penthouse."

Without further ado, here are the players that belong in both after the Lions' Week 15 loss at the hands of the Titans.

Penthouse

DE Romeo Okwara

The 25-year-old, whose contract expires at season's end, is set to get paid handsomely this offseason, whether it be by the Lions or someone else.

In Sunday's contest against Tennessee, he sacked Ryan Tannehill in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter.

He finished the game with the aforementioned sack and four total tackles, including a season-high two tackles for loss.

He was by far the biggest bright spot in an ugly game for Detroit's defense, and his Pro Football Focus grade for the week backs up the sentiment.

He recorded both a team-and-career-high 90.3 overall grade for the contest.

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

The veteran wideout went for 100-plus reception yards for the second time in three weeks (10 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown) in Week 15 in Tennessee.

It earned him a 79.3 overall grade from PFF, both a team-high grade for an offensive player for the week and a season-high mark for Jones.

And, it made him an easy selection for the Lions' Week 15 Penthouse.

Jones pulls in a touchdown catch in front of Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans. George Walker IV, Tennessean.com, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Doghouse

K Matt Prater

Boy has the veteran kicker struggled this year.

He missed a point-after-try wide left near the end of the first half, which came after a D'Andre Swift touchdown run. It marked his second missed PAT on the year (35-of-37).

He did make a 53-yard field-goal attempt, but overall wise, he has not been nearly as efficient.

He's just 20-of-27 on the season, including just 5-for-9 on kicks of 50 yards or more. Those four misses are tied for the most he's ever had in a single season from that distance.

His missed PAT gets him a spot in the Doghouse for this week.

S Duron Harmon

Man did he look bad on the 75-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to wide receiver Corey Davis.

He got turned around by Davis not just once. Not just twice. But, three times on the play.

In his defense, he did log a team-high 10 tackles on the afternoon.

However, it wasn't enough to overcome the poor day he had in pass coverage.

He clearly has to be better, if the Lions want to have any shot at limiting the production of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the air on Saturday.

